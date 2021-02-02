Advertisement

COVID quarantine leads to changes for Tuesday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic games

The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry County Central High School.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the games for the opening night of the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will not take place Tuesday night.

The girls’ basketball game between Owsley County and Knott County Central is canceled. Owsley County had to drop out of the tournament due to what officials call a “quarantine issue.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the game will receive a refund.

The boys game between Buckhorn and Wolfe County will still take place, but will move to 6 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m.

Knott Central will move on to face North Laurel in the girl’s semifinal on Friday night.

You can find the bracket for the tournament here.

