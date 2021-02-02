CDC eyes possible COVID-19 testing for domestic air passengers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just one week after President Biden mandated the wearing of masks in all US airports, the CDC is considering its own mandate, one that would require all domestic passengers to pass a COVID-19 test before traveling inside the US.

For travelers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, it is a confusing message after placing their confidence in the ability of the airlines to minimize the spread of the disease.

“I think the airlines have done an excellent job,” traveler Brian Sweeney said. “I’ve been on a number of flights. I’ve got a seat beside me empty. And I think it has worked well.”

Airlines in the US set dismal records in 2020, reporting losses of $34 billion. The number of departing passengers in Louisville has been close to national averages.

“We’re seeing only about 40 percent of the number of people flying compared to last year,” Louisville Regional Airport Authority Public Relations Director Natalie Chaudoin said. “So we are still down. But because of the holiday travel, we did see some gains to that. And SDF is actually rebounding at a greater rate than the national average.”

A collection of 23 industry groups sent a letter to the Biden Administration calling a testing requirement for domestic travel “unwarranted.” The letter also said the “costs and consequences” would “outweigh any potential benefits.” Passenger concerns mirror that of the industry.

Some believe that requiring testing would lead to more people staying home.

“Where are we going to get these tests?” traveler Brenda O’Connor said. “How are we going to get through it?”

After a year of disruptions from the virus, disruptions due to testing are a headache some want to avoid.

“We live in Madison and there’s nobody up in that town who would even do the test yet,” traveler Daryl Detmer said. “We have to drive an hour just to find people who would do the testing.”

But there are still some passengers who believe that when dealing with COVID-19, there is no such thing as being too careful.

“We don’t know what the root cause of it is,” traveler Warren McCormick said, “and trying to stop it when we can is a good thing. So, why not?”

