Black ice possible tonight, wind chills in the teens

WYMT Cold
(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Higher elevations and those backroads could refreeze tonight as temperatures remain below freezing.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will continue for some of tonight with a few flurries flying around. Temperatures look to drop into the lower 20s with those feels like temperatures in the teens! Roads are still wet especially in the higher elevations so black ice is possible for some of us tonight and into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Remember, those bridges and overpasses freeze first.

We will see more sunshine Wednesday with highs getting into the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-20s with mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will increase once again Thursday as another cold front moves into the mountains. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with showers not moving in until very late Thursday. The bulk of the showers move in overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. We should see mostly rain but with those lows in the lower 30s by Friday morning we could see a wintry mix for some. We will keep an eye on this closely.

Showers will move out of here Friday with highs getting into the mid to upper 30s.

We will see some sunshine Saturday with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Another system arrives Sunday bringing us a big cool down and maybe some light snow showers. The main story Sunday will be the temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 30s early in the day with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Overnight lows Sunday into Monday will be single digits to lower teens!

Sunshine returns Monday with highs only getting into the mid to upper 20s. Those overnight lows remain in the teens.

