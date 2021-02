BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health says 107-year-old Margy (Marguerite) Carter received her COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, January 30th.

She also survived the Spanish Flu of 1918 and is one of 17 siblings.

Margy Carter is 107. She survived the Spanish Flu in 1918, and now she's gotten a #ShotofHope from the safe and effective vaccine. Thank you to @MedCenterHealth for taking great care of Margy! pic.twitter.com/wkJaffPdtp — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 1, 2021

She grew up in Elm Creek, Nebraska and currently lives in Scottsville.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.