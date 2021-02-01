Advertisement

Woman charged with arson after shooting man in Lincoln County

Tiffiney Griffin
Tiffiney Griffin(Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is charged for murder after her boyfriend’s body was found with gunshot wounds during a call to a house fire.

Kentucky State Police in Richmond were called to a home on Maywood Road south of Stanford on Wednesday. After the fire in the master bedroom was extinguished, a man’s body was found with gunshot wounds.

Police believe the fire was intentionally set as they found accelerant near the home.

Tiffiney Griffin and her boyfriend Jason Netherton lived in the home along with a child. Police say Netherton was shot multiple times and pronounced dead by the Lincoln County Coroner.

Griffin was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department because she was being treated for burns at University of Louisville Hospital. According to her arrest citation, she confessed to shooting Netherton several times with a handgun.

A child witness also told police Griffin started the fire to conceal evidence.

“What happened, what transpired, and what led up to this individual being shot, and the residence being set on fire is still under investigation,” said Trooper Adam Hall with Kentucky State Police. “From what I have learned so far is that both of these individuals were parents. We have one who is deceased and one who is lodged in jail. And has been charged with murder. It’s a loss for everyone.”

Griffin has been charged with arson, murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. She is now in the Lincoln County Regional Jail and did not want to talk about the allegations against her.

