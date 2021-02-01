Winter Weather Alert Day: Bands of heavy snow possible today and tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our next round of snow has arrived in the mountains and it will be with us for much of the next day or so.

Today and Tomorrow

Welcome to February! While you might not wake up to a white ground in your area on Monday morning, don’t worry. Everyone will get in on the action this time around. Waves of snow will move through the region throughout the day and into the night.

The snow could be heavy at times and with winds expected to gust up to 20 mph, visibility could be very low and whiteout conditions are possible, so if you have to be out today, tonight or early Tuesday morning, you’ll need to give yourself plenty of time on the roads. Road conditions, especially those that cross the higher elevations will deteriorate quickly once the heavier bands start to move in.

Our daytime high was at midnight and will slowly drop until we get into the low to mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Most of the region is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday morning. Some areas to the north expire Monday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the region until Tuesday morning. Some of the northern counties expire later Monday evening. (WYMT)

Our thinking on snow has not changed much since our first call on Sunday. Most locations should end up with between 1-3″ with counties along the border picking up 2-4″. There is definitely the possibility that the higher elevations will end up with more. It would not surprise me to see 6-8″ or more on places like Black Mountain or the top of Pine and Jenkins Mountains, so take that into consideration if you have to travel across those today, tonight or tomorrow morning.

After some early snow showers on Tuesday, skies will gradually start to clear by the afternoon hours to some sunshine. Highs will make it to around freezing before dropping back into the low 20s overnight. Clouds will start to increase again Tuesday night.

Extended Forecast

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and temperatures topping out in the upper 30s. Clouds make a return on Thursday and rain chances pick up later in the day. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 40s. Those rain chances will hang around into Friday and could mix with some snow late Friday night.

