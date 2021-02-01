Advertisement

Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate, positivity rate remains below 8%

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported more than 1,500 cases in his Monday news conference.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 1,623 new cases bringing the total cases to 364,507.

The positivity rate is down to 8.85%

There are 35 new deaths in Kentucky bringing the death toll to 3,780

43,492 people have recovered from the virus and 4,071,029 Kentuckians have received tests.

Beshear also extended the mask mandate and continued to allow the renewal of driver’s license by mail.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 2/1
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 2/1(WYMT)

As of Sunday, 107 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

