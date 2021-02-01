Advertisement

UK-Missouri men’s basketball game rescheduled for Wednesday

Kentucky during a game against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday,...
Kentucky during a game against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)(Tony Walsh | Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 1, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team’s game at Missouri, which was previously scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

In conjunction with Southeastern Conference and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements, the schedule was adjusted after the UK program was put on a pause over the weekend following a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program. Kentucky’s game vs. Texas on Saturday, part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge, was canceled because of the pause.

Kentucky is 13-1 all-time vs. Missouri, including 4-1 in games played in Columbia, Missouri. UK has won three straight games in the series, including the Wildcats’ last matchup at Missouri in 2019.

Even with the cancellation of the Texas game, UK is in the middle of a stretch that features five straight opponents ranked in the top 40 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool. The streak started with the LSU game and, as of now, will end next week at home vs. Arkansas.

