Team Kentucky and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce partner with European companies

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced their new partnership with the Discovery Kentucky Initiative, introducing members to European companies entering the U.S. market.

The partnership will provide jobs, a stronger economy, new investments, and long term relationships.

The Discover Kentucky Initiative will open doors for new opportunities. The new opportunities include potential distributor agreements, corporate partnerships, and increased trade. Kentucky’s economy will benefit as the initiative creates new relationships for long term investments.

“Through this partnership with the Chamber, we are taking advantage of how the pandemic is changing business. Companies that may not have considered selling, developing their products or manufacturing in the U.S. are seeing new value in global diversification,” Gov. Beshear said. “We know this works, too. Economic development often hinges on relationships, and it’s why in any given year, about three-quarters of all the projects we announced are expansions of companies already in the commonwealth.”

“As Kentucky, the nation, and the world seek to rebuild, we are excited to launch this partnership to further economic opportunities in new and exciting ways. The Kentucky Chamber will work directly to connect companies abroad with Kentucky businesses to cultivate relationships to advance the commonwealth,” Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts said.

The goal of Discover Kentucky is to introduce the Chamber and European businesses to interest in the United States market, making Kentucky a priority for future expansion projects.

Team Kentucky’s initiative process begins with their European representative in Hamburg, Germany. That office regularly fields inquiries from European companies that are interested in finding distributor partnerships or other agreements to enter the U.S. market. Many of these companies aren’t ready to begin business operations in Kentucky.

The Chamber will introduce Kentucky businesses to European companies on common mutual interests.

16 projects announced by European companies will bring 188 new full-time jobs while representing $130 million in planned investment.

There are 220 European companies in Kentucky and more than 37,000 people are employed full time.

To learn more about the Discover Kentucky Initiative, contact Jessica Moore at jmoore@kychamber.com

