Snowfall continues through Tuesday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The snow is falling and will continue to fall through the morning hours on Tuesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The snow is starting to stick to the ground after falling throughout most of the day. Remember, our Winter Weather Advisory and snowfall map runs through Tuesday morning. Most of the snow will start to stick this evening and into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s. Roads are saturated which means black ice could be a big issue Tuesday morning. Remember, bridges and overpasses will freeze first so take it slow Tuesday morning.

Light snowfall continues throughout the morning on Tuesday. Highs will get into the lower 30s. We should see some sunshine by the afternoon hours which will hopefully dry those roads out. We will probably still see some snow on the ground as temperatures struggle to get above freezing. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-20s with those partly cloudy skies.

Higher elevations are still expected to get 2-4″+. Most of us are still in the 1-3″ range. This is a range so not all of us will get near 3″. I do think the majority of us will get to at least 1″ by Tuesday morning.

The Winter Weather Advisory runs through the morning hours on Tuesday for most of us. (WYMT Weather)

Extended Forecast

We will see more sunshine on Wednesday as highs get into the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows drop into the low to mid-20s.

Thursday will start off with sunshine but clouds and showers return late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Overnight lows look to remain above freezing, so we should mostly see rain. There is a small chance for a rain/snow mix overnight. We’ll continue to watch that trend. Highs on Friday will get into the lower 40s and those showers and clouds should clear out by the later evening hours.

This weekend will be cold. Another system arrives bringing us another chance for snow sometime Saturday into Sunday. Models are not agreeing on the timing at this time. Temperatures are going to plummet after this system. Highs will only get into the lower 20s on Sunday early and drop throughout the day. Temperatures will likely drop into the single digits Sunday night into Monday. We will for sure keep an eye on this very cold forecast.

