Retired, disabled veteran wants to help other receive benefits

Retired, disabled veteran shares his experience to help others.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local veteran is sharing his experience receiving veterans assistance in hopes of helping other disabled veterans. Ralph Abraham is a retired, disabled veteran from Bowling Green.

Ralph’s suffered numerous brain injuries and a stroke. Now, like many veterans, he’s needed help for everyday tasks like driving and getting around his house.

Ralph is receiving benefits through the VA automobile grant, which helped him get back behind the wheel this year. The automobile grant was actually increased from a maximum of around $21,000 to almost $21,500.

The self-proclaimed veterans’ advocate wants other people to know there is help out there.

VA Life Insurance can offer financial security for Veterans, service members, their spouses and dependent children....

”I need to share my experience--what I did to go against big brother and the VA to finally, in my opinion, get what I truly believe I was entitled to based on my disability,” he says.

Ralph is also receiving two of the VA housing grants to make his home more accommodating to his disabilities. This includes things like grab bars, handicap accessible bathrooms, and lower countertops for those in wheelchairs. He says it took him a while to become eligible, but it can be done.

“I’m not telling them, hey, if you do this, you’re going to get 100% disability. I don’t do that. I simply try to help point veterans in the right direction on who they need to contact and I share my experience because my experience may very well help the quality of life of another one,” Ralph explains.

To learn more about the types of VA housing grants available, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or click here to learn about the automobile grant and if you qualify.

You can reach out to Ralph at vetsoflogan@outlook.com.

