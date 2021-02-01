Police need help identifying man accused of damaging property

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police say they need help identifying a man who is responsible for causing property damage, causing a carport to collapse.

This occurred on Saturday, January 30 near the 3000 on Route 2030 in the Frog Town community of Printer.

The man was driving a black pick-up truck before homeowners were able to get the license plate on the truck.

If anyone knows about the whereabouts of the man in the picture above call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-949-2020.

