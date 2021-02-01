Advertisement

Pikeville students work to educate community about COVID-19 vaccines

Christina Al Akhrass, Cassidy Slater, Kelcie Adams, and Sofia Hackney partnered for the Pikeville High School Healthy WAY project.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Pikeville High School Biology teacher Kelly Scott formed a team to create a COVID-19 vaccine factsheet, the students she asked were more than happy to lend a hand. So was born the Pikeville High School Healthy Way Project.

Healthy WAY (Wellness in All Youth) is a research training program sponsored by the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health, designed to help high school students address real-world health concerns. Scott decided her students would benefit from creating a project directed at COVID-19 and the available vaccines.

“I think it’s important for young people to also be educated. So, that’s why it’s important for us, at the high school level, to be able to research and educate ourselves as well as others,” said student Kelcie Adams.

The students created a survey to discuss common misconceptions and questions regarding vaccines and the virus. The surveys were then sent to classmates, school staff, and community members.

”If you’re a younger person, you can educate those older than you and then kind of inspire them to know that, like, if these younger kids are knowing all of this, I should find out some things also,” said group member Cassidy Slater.

According to the students, collaborating on the project was easy thanks to Google Classroom and other platforms that helped them stay connected outside of the classroom- which they say was extremely useful during a pandemic. They said they learned a lot about the virus and were shocked to find that many people they surveyed still had questions.

“As much as COVID is in the news, there’s a lot of people that don’t know anything about it,” said Adams.

Group member Sofia Hackney agreed, saying it was an eye-opening experience.

“I was just surprised at how little people actually knew about the virus and the way that it works and the way the vaccine works,” Hackney said.

According to the group, it is all an effort to show people that the pandemic is still a real concern.

“I feel like COVID still isn’t taken as seriously as it should be. And if people have the right information they will take COVID as it should be,” said Christina Al Akhrass.

They hope to use their “A Dose of Hope” informative flyers to make a difference where they can.

“It felt very nice to be able to contribute to something that was greater in our community,” said Hackney.

