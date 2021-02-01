Organizers work to prepare the homeless for winter chill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - Two organizations are making sure Louisville’s homeless have supplies to get through the cold winter.

The Delta Foundation and Community Connections hosted the event Sunday afternoon. While it was energized behind keeping the homeless warm, it is also helping local teens in our area.

“It’s very sad. I just want to make sure they have somewhere to sleep, some clothes to wear and something to eat too,” said 13-year-old Jayvian Scrubb.

Since December, Community Connections has been collecting coats, clothes, and blankets to give to the homeless.

Scrubb is enrolled in the Delta Foundation, a program geared to mentoring youth in the area.

“We really we use athletics as a tool. Most of them might not even have a future in athletics, but that’s what we use to get them in the door to improve their education, cut down on behavioral issues and improve attendance,” Wes Hinton, founder of the Delta Foundation said.

95 percent of the students enrolled are from West Louisville. Six of them gave their time and energy to help with the cause on Sunday.

“A lot of people don’t have clothes, kids, mothers and fathers,” Scrubb said.

The group gave away 750 coats, numerous socks, and blankets.

“People always talk about this city is a compassionate city. But we have people who are hungry, people who are outdoors. I always ask people how compassionate we are if we are not willing to help,” James Linton, President of Community Connections said.

