Advertisement

North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license...
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates, similar to this one, featuring the Confederate battle flag.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the agency says removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, took effect Jan. 1.

A statement from NCDMV says it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but the recognition doesn’t entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Jones
Sheriff: Laurel County man charged with raping 14-year-old girl
01.31.2021 Snowfall Forecast
Snowfall expected to move through the mountains in the new week
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday, reports third weekly decrease in cases
Michael McCall.
Letcher County man leaves hospital after 29-day battle with COVID-19
Most of the region will likely see 1-3" of snow by Tuesday morning. Areas along the border,...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Bands of heavy snow possible today and tonight

Latest News

Officials with Harlan County Emergency Management say the snowfall could get worse overnight.
Emergency officials urge caution with more snow on the way
Congress has spent $4 trillion to keep the economy stable since the pandemic shuttered schools,...
CBO projects 4.6% economic growth in Biden’s first year, but jobs will lag
AppHarvest
Morehead-based AppHarvest debuts on Nasdaq stock exchange
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets with Republicans as Democrats push ahead on virus aid, stimulus checks
South Laurel High School graduate joins the U.S. Space Force
South Laurel High School graduate joins the U.S. Space Force at 6