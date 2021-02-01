Advertisement

NC pharmacist travels state to administer COVID-19 vaccine

By WRAL Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Getting as many people vaccinated against the coronavirus means a lot of people stepping up to help.

One of those people is North Carolina State University faculty member Lisa Chang.

In her primary job, she’s the director of the Technology Entrepreneurship & Commercialization program at N.C. State.

She also happens to be a registered pharmacist, and she spends much of her spare time administering vaccines.

“It can be some really long days, long drives, to make sure that everyone gets taken care of,” Chang said.

Some of those long days are spent at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the kinds of places hit hard by COVID-19.

“This is one small measure and contribution I can make to try to help us get back to a little bit of normalcy,” Chang said.

Her life in education is never far away, as she continues informing people about the vaccine.

“I also hear from other people who haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated yet, some frustration about the fact that they don’t have access right now,” she said.

That’s why Chang said she stays on the road, going from city to city.

“I’m going to continue volunteering,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

01.31.2021 Snowfall Forecast
Snowfall expected to move through the mountains in the new week
Dana Jones
Sheriff: Laurel County man charged with raping 14-year-old girl
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday, reports third weekly decrease in cases
Michael McCall.
Letcher County man leaves hospital after 29-day battle with COVID-19
Photo Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who caused property damage by driving into a carport

Latest News

Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New York on...
Music helping Tony Bennett battle Alzheimer’s disease
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast
The Biden administration is pivoting to green energy
Oil and gas in LA
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid