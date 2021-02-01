Advertisement

Morehead-based AppHarvest debuts on Nasdaq stock exchange

AppHarvest
AppHarvest(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - AppHarvest, an agri-tech business based in Morehead, began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange when the market opened Monday.

The company became available Monday under the symbol’s “APPH” and “APPHW”.

The stock launched in a partnership with Novus Capital Corporation. The combined company will be led by Jonathan Webb, the founder and CEO of AppHarvest.

“In a marketplace where consumers are more knowledgeable and conscientious than ever about the food they buy, we have a tremendous opportunity at AppHarvest to build a trustworthy sustainable foods brand that people care about,” said AppHarvest President David Lee. “Customers are craving better quality food options—and ones they can feel better about because the company is socially conscious and environmentally responsible. With our first harvest already underway and produce shipping to major grocery outlets, we reiterate our full-year 2021 guidance.”

Gov. Beshear also congratulated the company, and noted that AppHarvest representatives helped ring the Nasdaq’s opening bell Monday morning.

“AppHarvest opened the largest greenhouse in North America, one of the 10 largest buildings in the world, with the most sophisticated LED lighting system that’s ever been created, I believe. And they’ve just provided their first crop of tomatoes to grocery stores all across the East Coast,” the Governor said. “Today, they did something really exciting: They became a publically traded company. That’s right, from right here in Kentucky, from Morehead, Kentucky. They were featured today ringing the Nasdaq bell to open the market.”

"We’re committed in this next year to find the next AppHarvest, and the next one after that and the next one after that. We have a chance right now to compete for the jobs of the future,” the Governor said. “There’s a lot of excitement out there. When we focus on the future, there is so much we can do and so much potential here in Kentucky.”

The company completed it’s first day on the market up 10.90 points, finishing at 35.85.

