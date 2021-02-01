Martin County man reflects on meeting Hank Aaron nearly one decade ago

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While Larry Scalf was in Mobile, Alabama for work more than a decade ago, he was hoping to stumble across a memorable job.

“I’ll be doggoned, it wasn’t a month later that Bill Shanahan who was the manager for the Baybears calls me and says I gotta move Hank’s house,” Scalf said.

The Hank he was referring to? Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who at 75, was settling into life in his home town.

“It was important to me,” Scalf said. “I was on cloud nine because I knew who was coming.”

While Scalf knew who was on the way, he said it was not until his friend tapped him on the shoulder that a moment which he would never forget would occur.

“He turns and says hey there’s somebody there looking for you, so I wasn’t paying no attention,” Scalf said. “I thought it was some of the baseball managers and I turned around and there he was.”

Scalf said Aaron was proud of the job they did and even had a surprise waiting for him after.

“He said look when you’re coming through the Atlanta area, call my brother James, and he says I got something I want to give you,” Scalf said.

That something? Multiple baseballs, a glove and bat, all bearing Aaron’s signature.

“I feel like I was just, so happened to show up at the right time, at the right place and meet the right people,” Scalf said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.