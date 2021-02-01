Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and one death on Monday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Clay County’s 27th death. The death was a 76-year-old man. The County also reported 19 new cases within the community of Clay County and one new case at Manchester FCI. This brings the county’s total to 1,804 with 114 of those active. Jackson County has five new cases bringing the total to 686 with 133 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are two new cases bringing the total to 675 with 62 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the total to 2,231.

The Bell County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the total to 2,446 with 105 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 72 new cases with 15 of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,801 with 192 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 49 new cases bringing the total to 3,068 with 204 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 124 new cases from Saturday through Monday. This brings the county’s total to 5,467.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 1,108 with 121 of those active.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.