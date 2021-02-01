Advertisement

Letcher County man leaves hospital after 29-day battle with COVID-19

Letcher County man leaves hospital after 29-day battle with COVID-19
Letcher County man leaves hospital after 29-day battle with COVID-19(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For 29 days, Michael McCall has been battling COVID-19 at the Whitesburg ARH Hospital.

“It was a great relief to be able to see my family and to be able to get out,” Michael McCall said.

McCall is now home, but for a time, the outlook was grim.

“I honestly thought I was going to die and from what I understand, they said I was a couple of times,” McCall said.

McCall said his time at the hospital was not bad.

“The staff was more than wonderful to me. It was comfortable, it was just not being able to see my family, for reasons understandable,” McCall said.

Despite returning home, he is still experiencing symptoms.

“I’m still a little bit short of breath, can’t get around no good. I’m doing really good now from what I was,” McCall said.

McCall urges others to follow health guidelines.

“People need to wear their masks. I know a lot of people it doesn’t affect but a lot of people it’s taken their life,” McCall said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: WRIL
UPDATE: Head-on crash on Highway 119 in Bell County leaves five with non-life-threatening injuries, road reopens
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, more than 40 deaths
WYMT Snow
Viewer Photos of January 30th snowfall
WYMT Regular Rain
Warm and wet Sunday, followed by huge temperature swing
Photo Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who caused property damage by driving into a carport

Latest News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - January 31st, 2021
KYTC D-12 grader on KY 80 in Floyd County, submitted Darold Slone
KYTC crews preparing for snowfall overnight
One house that stuck out to Salomon was a Dolly Parton inspired home that was decorated for...
Dolly inspired home decorated for Mardi Gras in New Orleans