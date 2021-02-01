Letcher County man leaves hospital after 29-day battle with COVID-19

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For 29 days, Michael McCall has been battling COVID-19 at the Whitesburg ARH Hospital.

“It was a great relief to be able to see my family and to be able to get out,” Michael McCall said.

McCall is now home, but for a time, the outlook was grim.

“I honestly thought I was going to die and from what I understand, they said I was a couple of times,” McCall said.

McCall said his time at the hospital was not bad.

“The staff was more than wonderful to me. It was comfortable, it was just not being able to see my family, for reasons understandable,” McCall said.

Despite returning home, he is still experiencing symptoms.

“I’m still a little bit short of breath, can’t get around no good. I’m doing really good now from what I was,” McCall said.

McCall urges others to follow health guidelines.

“People need to wear their masks. I know a lot of people it doesn’t affect but a lot of people it’s taken their life,” McCall said.

