KSP accepting applications for the next academy class & changing protocols

The Kentucky State Police are accepting applications for their next academy class and changing protocols in an effort to offer troopers a post assignment closer to home.

New troopers will have the opportunity to pick three posts they would prefer to be assigned to. And when they graduate from the academy, they will be assigned to one of their top three selections.

The deadline to submit applications for the next class of cadets is March 26th.

