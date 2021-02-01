Advertisement

KSP accepting applications for the next academy class & changing protocols

Kentucky State Police Cruiser
Kentucky State Police Cruiser(WBKO)
By WFIE News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are accepting applications for their next academy class and changing protocols in an effort to offer troopers a post assignment closer to home.

New troopers will have the opportunity to pick three posts they would prefer to be assigned to. And when they graduate from the academy, they will be assigned to one of their top three selections.

The deadline to submit applications for the next class of cadets is March 26th.

