Kentucky ‘continuing to evaluate team activity’ for upcoming week
The Wildcat men’s basketball program was placed on a 48-hour pause on Friday.
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball program was placed on a 48-house pause on Friday due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining related to COVID-19.
On Sunday afternoon, WKYT received the following text from a Kentucky spokesperson after that 48-hour window was over.
This pause cancelled Saturday night’s Big 12/SEC Challenge showdown against No. 5 Texas.
At the moment, the Wildcats are scheduled to visit No. 12 Missouri Tuesday night at 9:00.
