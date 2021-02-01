Advertisement

Kentucky ‘continuing to evaluate team activity’ for upcoming week

The Wildcat men’s basketball program was placed on a 48-hour pause on Friday.
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020 Pro Day. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball program was placed on a 48-house pause on Friday due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining related to COVID-19.

On Sunday afternoon, WKYT received the following text from a Kentucky spokesperson after that 48-hour window was over.

This pause cancelled Saturday night’s Big 12/SEC Challenge showdown against No. 5 Texas.

At the moment, the Wildcats are scheduled to visit No. 12 Missouri Tuesday night at 9:00.

