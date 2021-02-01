Advertisement

‘It just doesn’t seem real!’: Southwest Virginia woman wins $2 million from lottery

Photo: Virginia Lottery
Photo: Virginia Lottery(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Lee County, Virginia woman was pleasantly surprised to learn she had won $2 million dollars from the Virginia Lottery while the country was focused on the $1 billion Mega Millions prize.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to a release from the Virginia Lottery, Dorothy “Linda” Millsap purchased a Mega Millions ticket from the Wilderness Road Market on US Highway 23 North in Gate City.

Millsap bought her ticket using Easy Pick to randomly select the numbers on the ticket.

The release states she and her husband heard on the news that someone had won $2 million in the January 22nd drawing, but she didn’t believe it could be her.

Millsap’s ticket matched the first five winning numbers, only missing the Mega Ball number. She had also paid a dollar extra for the Megaplier at the time she bought her ticket, doubling her prize from $1 million to $2 million.

“It just doesn’t seem real!” Millsap said when she claimed the prize. “We still don’t believe it!”

According to the Virginia Lottery, Millsap said she has no immediate plans for how to use the money other than taking care of family.

The store also received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the ticket.

