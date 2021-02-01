Gray Television to purchase Quincy Media for $925 million

ATLANTA, Ga. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Gray Television, Inc. family of stations is growing again, thanks to a new deal to purchase another station group.

Officials with the Atlanta based parent company of WYMT announced Monday they have entered into an agreement to buy Quincy Media, Inc. based in Quincy, Illinois for $925 million in cash.

Once the deal is finalized, Gray will own television stations serving 102 television markets that collectively reach 25.4 percent of US television households.

“We are honored and humbled to be selected by Quincy’s shareholders to acquire their terrific company,” said Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Gray’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “We are very excited to welcome their dedicated journalists, account executives, and technologists to the Gray family. With the addition of these professionals and their stations, Gray will become a stronger company with an even larger platform of high quality television stations to better serve the public interest first.”

“Many of our shareholders, board members and employees are descendants of two families who have been in the company for 95 years and in the media business for over 100 years. The focus has always been on serving our communities with the best in news, public service and community involvement. It is a legacy of which we are very proud,” said Ralph M. Oakley, President/CEO of QMI. “While this is the end of a long and successful chapter, it also represents a wonderful new chapter for the communities we serve and our employees with the acquisition of the stations by Gray. They are great operators and people and our philosophies very much mirror one another.”

Officials expect the deal to close sometime in the second or third quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.