Emergency officials urge caution with more snow on the way

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When it comes to community safety, Harlan County Emergency Management officials are working to make sure tonight’s snowfall is not overlooked.

“Once snow gets on the ground, you’re going to slip and slide,” Deputy Director Clayton Carroll said. “Black ice, a lot of the snow will freeze.”

Carroll said that with areas such as Pine Mountain and Black Mountain nearby, community members should use caution when leaving their homes.

“Anything like that, on higher elevations usually they are, they’re usually slicker and get more snowfall than like the lower areas,” Carroll said.

Carroll said that places in higher elevations should always expect more snow.

“Usually when we do get snow, we get quite a bit of snow,” Carroll said.

His advice for those working the night shift? Leave the house as early as possible.

“Give yourself plenty of time to get there you know? If it takes you 30 minute to get work, to work, leave an hour,” Carroll said. “You don’t know what you’re going to run into, how fast, how slow you got to drive or how fast the snow is coming down.”

