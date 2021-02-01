Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinations at Kentucky Horse Park begin Tuesday

By Grace Finerman
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Regional COVID-19 vaccination sites will be opening across the commonwealth this week.

The locations are Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah and the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

The Lexington location will be run by Kroger.

We’re told the state expects to vaccinate 3,000 people this week and all of the appointments have already been made.

[You can check vaccine availability here]

Right now, the state is working to vaccinate people in the second part of the vaccination plan, 1B. This tier includes first responders, anyone 70 or older and K-12 school employees.

VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on vaccination priority, which illnesses are in Phase 1C

Again, as Gov. Beshear explained last week during one of his briefings, appointments are required.

“You have an appointment, that appointment time is kept, you’re monitored for that period afterwards, and you get on your way,” Beshear said. “At the same time, we’re gonna be working, and it’s gonna be a couple weeks, to be automatically scheduling people for their second dose at the same site. So, our goal is to make it more and more customer-friendly.”

If you miss your appointment for any reason, including the inclement weather, you must reschedule.

Mayor Linda Gorton says she’s excited for Lexington to host one of the four regional clinics, but she’s even more excited about the hope that these vaccinations will bring.

”This is about opening schools, it’s about opening restaurants, it’s about opening our economy, and our population gets that, they understand that,” Gorton said.

The opening of the vaccination site in Lexington comes all as we’re hearing from several people about potential errors in the registration process. Some people report they’re not seeing a confirmation email. In this case, Kroger officials say to make sure to check your junk email.

They say an additional confirmation email will also be sent 24-hours prior to the appointment.

Governor Beshear and Mayor Gorton will hold an event to kick off vaccinations at Kentucky Horse Park Tuesday morning.

