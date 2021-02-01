Community comes together to support City of Whitesburg Mayor James Wiley Craft as he battles cancer

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Whitesburg Mayor James Wiley Craft, he says being mayor means making a difference.

“Personally what it means to me is a sense of accomplishment and that’s the only thing I want from it…is just to feel that sense of accomplishment and change for our little town,” he said.

On Friday, sounds of sirens and joy filled the streets of Whitesburg as people welcomed him home after several weeks of receiving radiation treatments at Markey Cancer Center at UK hospital in Lexington for prostate and bladder cancer.

“I was so thankful for all the people who took the time and effort on a cold night to show up and wish me well,” he said.

Craft was diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer in December of 2020 and says hearing the diagnosis was shocking.

“What the typical reaction to the C word is…it was very, very troubling. I thought I was too healthy for that, but then realization set in,” he said.

But he says he is thankful for his family, friends and the community for their support throughout this journey and is looking forward to the future.

“The people who live in the city of Whitesburg. People who live in Whitesburg are my second family. Everyone one of them,” he said.

Craft is scheduled to receive his next radiation treatment on Wednesday. Craft says he has been able to handle his mayoral duties when he can and wants to run for mayor again.

