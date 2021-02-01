Advertisement

Benefit concert hosted to raise money for family of teen siblings killed in Lexington crash

Hailey Nicole Smith and Andrew Lee Smith.(Provided)
Hailey Nicole Smith and Andrew Lee Smith.(Provided)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit that was hosted in Lexington’s Distillery District was in honor of two teens that were killed in a crash earlier this month.

19-year-old Andrew Smith and 16-year-old Hailey Smith are brother and sister who both died when another car crashed into them head-on near Athens Boonesboro Road and Blue Sky Parkway.

Now, community members are trying to raise money for their family by hosting a two-day event with live music, a silent auction, and ten percent of Rickhouse Pub’s sales being donated to the family.

“Even if it’s a dollar, it’s much appreciated we’ve had a huge turnout so far, we’ve got the silent auction in there, so many businesses have donated,” organizer Tanya Wise said. “There are people that walk up to you that you don’t even know, they don’t want to participate, they don’t want tickets, they just want to donate.”

Andrew and Hailey’s mom, Brandy Workman said she has been overwhelmed by the amount of support.

The benefit was originally planned for just Sunday night. But, so many local bands wanted to help out that it turned into a full weekend event.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: WRIL
UPDATE: Head-on crash on Highway 119 in Bell County leaves five with non-life-threatening injuries, road reopens
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, more than 40 deaths
WYMT Snow
Viewer Photos of January 30th snowfall
01.31.2021 Snowfall Forecast
Snowfall expected to move through the mountains in the new week
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Larry Scalf says his interactions with the baseball legends are some he will never forget.
Martin County man reflects on meeting Hank Aaron nearly one decade ago
Retired, disabled veteran shares his experience to help others.
Retired, disabled veteran wants to help other receive benefits
Organizers work to prepare the homeless for winter chill
Organizers work to prepare the homeless for winter chill
A Lincoln Co. woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found following a fire.
Lincoln Co. woman charged with murder