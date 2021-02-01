Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards to announce Top 5 for each category for its Appy Awards
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards will announce the Top Five for each category on February 2 at the Mountain Arts Center beginning at 1 p.m.
The Awards show will be streamed live on the Mountain Arts Center Facebook page, you can also check out the show on the Big Sandy Community & technical College, CMH23 and Prestonsburg Tourism pages.
Anyone attending the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards must follow the Mountain Arts Center guidelines for a social distanced event.
