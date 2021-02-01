Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards to announce Top 5 for each category for its Appy Awards

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards will announce the Top Five for each category on February 2 at the Mountain Arts Center beginning at 1 p.m.

The Awards show will be streamed live on the Mountain Arts Center Facebook page, you can also check out the show on the Big Sandy Community & technical College, CMH23 and Prestonsburg Tourism pages.

Anyone attending the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards must follow the Mountain Arts Center guidelines for a social distanced event.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.