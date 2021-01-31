Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 25 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 504,779 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,464 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –1,162 total cases (5 new cases)

Dickenson County –819 total cases

Lee County –2,146 total cases (2 new cases)

Norton –233 total cases (1 new case)

Wise County –2,654 total cases (17 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

