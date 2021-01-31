Snowfall expected to move through the mountains in the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are continuing our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage for we are expecting more snowfall overnight and into Monday!

Tonight

Currently, our Kentucky counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory that will go until 7:00 p.m. Monday. Claiborne and Campbell County, TN, and Wise County, VA are also under a Winter Weather Advisory (WWA). This WWA will go until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory 01.31.2021 (WYMT)

Be careful if you are going to be on the roads late tonight or Monday for they could be slippery. This evening we will continue to see a few scattered showers move through the region. We currently have a low-pressure system to our north around Indiana. The moisture associated with this is what has been filtering into our region today and will be moving through tonight. Conditions don’t look to get too bad until later this evening and tonight.

Sunday Afternoon Satellite and Radar (WYMT)

Tonight, we begin to see that low-pressure system move towards us. Temperatures will fall near freezing after being in the 50s earlier today! Snow showers will move through the mountains and continue into the new week. Make sure you stay weather aware and take the proper precautions. Make sure you turn the heat up tonight, leave your faucets on a drip, and have your car filled up with a quarter tank of gas. I would also set your alarm about 10 minutes early so you have time to scrap your car tomorrow morning.

Extended Forecast

After seeing highs in the 50s Sunday, Monday, temperatures stay below freezing all day! Due to the cold conditions, snow showers will fall throughout the day. As of now, we are expecting most spots to get 1-3″ of snow accumulation. Higher elevations could see 2-4″+. Lows will once again get below freezing and into the mid-20s overnight.

A few flurries are possible Tuesday morning but we should be dry the majority of the day. By the afternoon hours, we may even see a few peeks of sunshine from behind the clouds. Highs only getting into the mid-30s, and overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-20s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs getting into the mid-40s. Try to enjoy the day while you can, because the dry and sunny conditions don’t last long.

As of now, Thursday morning looks to be dry, but clouds increase in the sky ahead of our next rainmaker that will move in later Thursday into Friday.

This system looks to just be rain as temperatures will be in the 50s by the end of the week. Models have the moisture sticking around through Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.