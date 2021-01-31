Scores from Saturday’s play across the Commonwealth
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adair Co. 57, Monroe Co. 51
Allen Co.-Scottsville 63, Hancock Co. 32
Augusta 84, Fleming Co. 76
Beechwood 77, S. Dearborn, Ind. 49
Bell Co. 76, Washburn, Tenn. 21
Boyd Co. 66, Ashland Blazer 65
Bracken Co. 67, Dayton 52
Calloway Co. 81, Carlisle Co. 44
Calvary Christian 76, Bellevue 34
Casey Co. 87, Lee Co. 71
Cov. Holy Cross 89, Walton-Verona 76
Crittenden Co. 56, McLean Co. 50, OT
Dixie Heights 85, North Bullitt 33
Floyd Central 92, Menifee Co. 71
Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 69, Fairview 67
Graves Co. 79, Hickman Co. 61
Grayson Co. 52, Nelson Co. 22
Great Crossing 74, Grant Co. 65
Henry Co. 57, Ludlow 42
John Hardin 81, Ohio Co. 64
Knox Central 74, Prestonsburg 46
Lincoln Co. 60, East Jessamine 53
Livingston Central 57, Ballard Memorial 17
Lyon Co. 75, Henderson Co. 59
Magoffin Co. 57, Letcher County Central 52
McCracken County 55, Christian Co. 42
Mercer Co. 65, Whitefield Academy 45
Montgomery Co. 88, Lou. Trinity 81
North Laurel 91, Madison Central 73
Paducah Tilghman 68, Marshall Co. 55
Paintsville 80, East Ridge 62
Robertson County 88, Buckhorn 74
Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 54, Lou. St. Francis 17
Russell Co. 88, Foundation Christian 34
Somerset 72, Boyle Co. 68
South Laurel 73, Middlesboro 35
South Warren 52, Daviess Co. 49
Southwestern 81, Garrard Co. 54
Taylor Co. 75, Central Kentucky Homeschool 72
Todd Co. Central 59, Frederick Fraize 37
University Heights 75, Owensboro Catholic 68
Wayne Co. 58, Burgin 42
Whitesville Trinity 64, Hopkins Co. Central 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bath Co. vs. Rose Hill Christian, ccd.
Cumberland Co. vs. Warren East, ccd.
Daviess Co. vs. Edmonson Co., ccd.
Dawson Springs vs. Hopkinsville, ccd.
Franklin Co. vs. Carroll Co., ccd.
Greenwood vs. Logan Co., ccd.
Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Muhlenberg County, ccd.
Montgomery Co. vs. Trimble Co., ccd.
New Richmond, Ohio vs. Newport, ccd.
Pike Co. Central vs. Frankfort, ccd.
Pineville vs. Nicholas Co., ccd.
Scott Co. vs. George Rogers Clark, ccd.
Thomas Nelson vs. LaRue Co., ccd.
Williamsburg vs. Red Bird, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 67, Simon Kenton 36
Bath Co. 54, Bracken Co. 36
Bell Co. 52, Washburn, Tenn. 32
Boyd Co. 66, Bethlehem 65
Breathitt Co. 62, Bluegrass United Home 31
Central Hardin 78, Nelson Co. 43
Clinton Co. 43, Pineville 37
Conner 48, Cin. St. Ursula, Ohio 46
Danville Christian 66, Lou. Portland Christian 29
Elizabethtown 38, Bowling Green 30
Eminence 61, Dayton 32
Fairview 34, Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio 29
George Rogers Clark 49, Ryle 43
Graves Co. 62, Hickman Co. 40
Hancock Co. 68, Whitesville Trinity 48
Harlan 53, Betsy Layne 44
Jackson City 63, Burgin 57
Knott Co. Central 66, Letcher County Central 45
Leslie Co. 52, Estill Co. 39
Lewis Co. 75, Elliott Co. 51
Lex. Christian 43, Trinity Christian 23
Livingston Central 57, Ballard Memorial 53
Lloyd Memorial 61, St. Patrick 52
Lou. Christian Academy 55, Owensboro Catholic 35
Lou. Sacred Heart 65, Walton-Verona 52
Madison Central 58, Frederick Douglass 48
Madison Southern 53, Hazard 50
Marshall Co. 58, Russell Co. 44
Martin County 65, Middlesboro 54
Monroe Co. 72, Adair Co. 47
Nicholas Co. 75, Garrard Co. 66
North Bullitt 66, Boyle Co. 60, 2OT
Notre Dame 57, Owen Co. 41
Paintsville 59, Magoffin Co. 43
Pendleton Co. 46, Bellevue 37
Russell 68, Wheelersburg, Ohio 52
Scott 71, Holmes 42
Southwestern 74, Whitley Co. 50
Spencer Co. 44, Grant Co. 36
Wayne Co. 82, Mercer Co. 74
Williamsburg 69, Jellico, Tenn. 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Greenwood vs. Ohio Co., ccd.
Pike Co. Central vs. Morgan Co., ccd.
Trigg Co. vs. Webster Co., ccd.
