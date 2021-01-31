Scores from Saturday’s play across the Commonwealth

(WYMT) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adair Co. 57, Monroe Co. 51

Allen Co.-Scottsville 63, Hancock Co. 32

Augusta 84, Fleming Co. 76

Beechwood 77, S. Dearborn, Ind. 49

Bell Co. 76, Washburn, Tenn. 21

Boyd Co. 66, Ashland Blazer 65

Bracken Co. 67, Dayton 52

Calloway Co. 81, Carlisle Co. 44

Calvary Christian 76, Bellevue 34

Casey Co. 87, Lee Co. 71

Cov. Holy Cross 89, Walton-Verona 76

Crittenden Co. 56, McLean Co. 50, OT

Dixie Heights 85, North Bullitt 33

Floyd Central 92, Menifee Co. 71

Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 69, Fairview 67

Graves Co. 79, Hickman Co. 61

Grayson Co. 52, Nelson Co. 22

Great Crossing 74, Grant Co. 65

Henry Co. 57, Ludlow 42

John Hardin 81, Ohio Co. 64

Knox Central 74, Prestonsburg 46

Lincoln Co. 60, East Jessamine 53

Livingston Central 57, Ballard Memorial 17

Lyon Co. 75, Henderson Co. 59

Magoffin Co. 57, Letcher County Central 52

McCracken County 55, Christian Co. 42

Mercer Co. 65, Whitefield Academy 45

Montgomery Co. 88, Lou. Trinity 81

North Laurel 91, Madison Central 73

Paducah Tilghman 68, Marshall Co. 55

Paintsville 80, East Ridge 62

Robertson County 88, Buckhorn 74

Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 54, Lou. St. Francis 17

Russell Co. 88, Foundation Christian 34

Somerset 72, Boyle Co. 68

South Laurel 73, Middlesboro 35

South Warren 52, Daviess Co. 49

Southwestern 81, Garrard Co. 54

Taylor Co. 75, Central Kentucky Homeschool 72

Todd Co. Central 59, Frederick Fraize 37

University Heights 75, Owensboro Catholic 68

Wayne Co. 58, Burgin 42

Whitesville Trinity 64, Hopkins Co. Central 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bath Co. vs. Rose Hill Christian, ccd.

Cumberland Co. vs. Warren East, ccd.

Daviess Co. vs. Edmonson Co., ccd.

Dawson Springs vs. Hopkinsville, ccd.

Franklin Co. vs. Carroll Co., ccd.

Greenwood vs. Logan Co., ccd.

Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Muhlenberg County, ccd.

Montgomery Co. vs. Trimble Co., ccd.

New Richmond, Ohio vs. Newport, ccd.

Pike Co. Central vs. Frankfort, ccd.

Pineville vs. Nicholas Co., ccd.

Scott Co. vs. George Rogers Clark, ccd.

Thomas Nelson vs. LaRue Co., ccd.

Williamsburg vs. Red Bird, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 67, Simon Kenton 36

Bath Co. 54, Bracken Co. 36

Bell Co. 52, Washburn, Tenn. 32

Boyd Co. 66, Bethlehem 65

Breathitt Co. 62, Bluegrass United Home 31

Central Hardin 78, Nelson Co. 43

Clinton Co. 43, Pineville 37

Conner 48, Cin. St. Ursula, Ohio 46

Danville Christian 66, Lou. Portland Christian 29

Elizabethtown 38, Bowling Green 30

Eminence 61, Dayton 32

Fairview 34, Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio 29

George Rogers Clark 49, Ryle 43

Graves Co. 62, Hickman Co. 40

Hancock Co. 68, Whitesville Trinity 48

Harlan 53, Betsy Layne 44

Jackson City 63, Burgin 57

Knott Co. Central 66, Letcher County Central 45

Leslie Co. 52, Estill Co. 39

Lewis Co. 75, Elliott Co. 51

Lex. Christian 43, Trinity Christian 23

Livingston Central 57, Ballard Memorial 53

Lloyd Memorial 61, St. Patrick 52

Lou. Christian Academy 55, Owensboro Catholic 35

Lou. Sacred Heart 65, Walton-Verona 52

Madison Central 58, Frederick Douglass 48

Madison Southern 53, Hazard 50

Marshall Co. 58, Russell Co. 44

Martin County 65, Middlesboro 54

Monroe Co. 72, Adair Co. 47

Nicholas Co. 75, Garrard Co. 66

North Bullitt 66, Boyle Co. 60, 2OT

Notre Dame 57, Owen Co. 41

Paintsville 59, Magoffin Co. 43

Pendleton Co. 46, Bellevue 37

Russell 68, Wheelersburg, Ohio 52

Scott 71, Holmes 42

Southwestern 74, Whitley Co. 50

Spencer Co. 44, Grant Co. 36

Wayne Co. 82, Mercer Co. 74

Williamsburg 69, Jellico, Tenn. 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Greenwood vs. Ohio Co., ccd.

Pike Co. Central vs. Morgan Co., ccd.

Trigg Co. vs. Webster Co., ccd.

