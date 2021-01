(WYMT) -No. 15 Kentucky beat Mizzou 61-55, moving to 13-4 on the season. Rhyne Howard led the team with 21 points.

UK-Missouri WBB postgame Hear from Kyra Elzy and No. 15 Kentucky after their win over Missouri Posted by WYMT on Sunday, January 31, 2021

The Cats led at halftime, 28-18.

Balanced scoring. ⚖️



But worth noting Rhyne has eight rebounds at the half. pic.twitter.com/7LEzU1Ghp0 — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) January 31, 2021

Kentucky will travel to Ole Miss on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.