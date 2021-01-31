New generation of health care workers volunteer to help vaccinate thousands of people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inside Kroger Field, thousands of people made history Saturday.

“We all ended up doing this in terms of our careers because we had a passion to help. There’s nothing more apparent than what we’re seeing today in terms of healthcare workers helping the community,” said Dr. Robert Dipaola, Dean of UK College of Medicine.

That passion to help leading to an additional 1,000 vaccinations in just a few hours.

“I immediately put out a call to the medical students and the response was so overwhelming, they crashed our sign up site,” said Senior Faculty in the Department of Surgery, Dr. Joseph Zwischenberger.

UK’s COVID Vaccine clinic typically operates from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays. But after more doses of the Pfizer vaccine became available, it only took a couple phone calls and a few emails to have dozens of volunteers ready to work extra hours.

“As the vaccine becomes available. We’ve got the enthusiasm and the personnel to make sure it gets into arms. We want to vaccinate the public.”

Dr. Zwischenberger is inspired by the next generation of physicians, surgeons and doctors who haven’t let this once in a 100 years pandemic stop them from helping others.

“All of us have been affected by the disease. We’ve all had loved ones affected. We’ve all had friends affected. We’ve all seen our social interactions cut off. And quite frankly, I think we’re all desperate to get back to what we thought was normal,” said Dr. Zwischenberger.

The fastest way to get there...

“Get the shot,” Dr. Zwischenberger said.

“When people come to Kroger Field, I’m the first person they’re going to talk to,” said Medical Student Elizabeth Hansen.

A cheerful face, putting those getting vaccinated for the first time, a little more at ease.

“I had one older woman, who qualified because of her age, come in earlier in the week when we were here.”

Hansen has helped thousands of people get their vaccines. But it’s one woman’s pure joy that has stuck with her.

“When I told her she could go on through those doors and get her shot in just a few minutes, she started crying. It meant so much to her,” Hansen said.

The work being done at UK’s Vaccine Clinic hitting especially close to home for Hansen.

“When he actually got to go through UK’s system to get his vaccine, he’s only gotten his first shot, and it was very recent, but it was just a huge weight off of my shoulders.”

Hansen and her identical twin sister, also a UK medical student, witnessing the lifesaving work they’re apart of....helping their very own dad.

“That’s really when it was driven home.”

The UK Vaccine Clinic has been able to vaccinate around 2,000 people daily.

They were able to vaccinate an additional one thousand people by staying open a few extra hours today. Other UK Health Profession colleges will also work in the clinic over the next few weekends, so they can continue to expand their hours open until 6 p.m.

