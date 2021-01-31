Advertisement

Middlesboro Police Department officers help elderly man change flat tire

Photo Credit: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook
Photo Credit: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, officials with the Middlesboro Police Department said officers helped an elderly man change his flat tire at Circle K.

Officers Nick Capps and Bradley Fuson saw the man trying to change his flat tire when they decided to step in and help.

The officers were called to Circle K for a complaint call, but once officers finished the initial call, they helped the man change his flat tire.

