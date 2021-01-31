Laurel County man arrested for raping 14-year-old girl

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man Sunday morning at a home on Old Whitley Road after deputies were called for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl at the house along with a 58-year-old man.

After an investigation, deputies believed 58-year-old Dana Jones raped and sexually assaulted the girl. Investigators also found child sexual material on Jones’ cellphone.

Jones was charged with first-degree rape, sexual abuse, and possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Jones was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

