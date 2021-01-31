KYTC crews preparing for snowfall overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky is expected to receive more snow Sunday night. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said crews are prepped for the snowy conditions.

Crews will begin working around midnight on getting roads in the area prepped for any amount of snowfall.

H.B. Elkins with the transportation cabinet said his team has planned ahead and is ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“They’ve already got a pretty good layer of salt on them that serves as a pretreatment,” said H.B. Elkins, Public Information Officer for District 10. “We don’t expect any major issues out of this snowfall, it’s just what we consider to be a routine event for winter weather,” he added.

Elkins said the National Weather Service in Jackson reports some areas can see one to three inches of snow.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.