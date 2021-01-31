Advertisement

KYTC crews preparing for snowfall overnight

KYTC D-12 grader on KY 80 in Floyd County, submitted Darold Slone
KYTC D-12 grader on KY 80 in Floyd County, submitted Darold Slone(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky is expected to receive more snow Sunday night. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said crews are prepped for the snowy conditions.

Crews will begin working around midnight on getting roads in the area prepped for any amount of snowfall.

H.B. Elkins with the transportation cabinet said his team has planned ahead and is ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“They’ve already got a pretty good layer of salt on them that serves as a pretreatment,” said H.B. Elkins, Public Information Officer for District 10. “We don’t expect any major issues out of this snowfall, it’s just what we consider to be a routine event for winter weather,” he added.

Elkins said the National Weather Service in Jackson reports some areas can see one to three inches of snow.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: WRIL
UPDATE: Head-on crash on Highway 119 in Bell County leaves five with non-life-threatening injuries, road reopens
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, more than 40 deaths
WYMT Snow
Viewer Photos of January 30th snowfall
WYMT Regular Rain
Warm and wet Sunday, followed by huge temperature swing
Photo Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who caused property damage by driving into a carport

Latest News

Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - January 31st, 2021
One house that stuck out to Salomon was a Dolly Parton inspired home that was decorated for...
Dolly inspired home decorated for Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday, reports third weekly decrease in cases
Dana Jones
Sheriff: Laurel County man charged with raping 14-year-old girl