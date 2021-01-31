Advertisement

KSP: What dispatchers can and cannot do during snowy conditions

(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) officials posted on Facebook about what dispatchers can and cannot do during snowy conditions.

What dispatchers cannot do:

Officials said dispatchers cannot tell callers what road conditions are as they are working inside of a building and cannot see the interstate.

No, dispatchers cannot tell callers if a grocery store has bread and milk.

They also said dispatchers cannot send snowplows to a caller’s home.

What dispatchers can do:

Dispatchers work to get much-needed help to those in emergency situations and are dedicated to helping anyone who calls. However, officials ask that people help them respond to emergencies by keeping 911 lines open for those who need help.

You can see KSP’s Facebook post below:

🚨ALERT🚨 What Dispatcher's Can't Do: ☎️ They cannot tell you what the road conditions are - they are inside a building...

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, cancels Texas game
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, seven deaths on Friday
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports a positivity rate below 9%, more than 2,000 cases Friday

Latest News

Kentuckians struggle to receive unemployment
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
Youth members and church officials handed out hot meals to those in need on Saturday.
Knox County church giving back to community with dinner giveaway
Baptist Health Lexington participated in a clinical trial for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
Lexington doctor outlines results of Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial
WYMT Snow
Viewer Photos of January 30th snowfall