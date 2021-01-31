KSP: What dispatchers can and cannot do during snowy conditions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) officials posted on Facebook about what dispatchers can and cannot do during snowy conditions.

What dispatchers cannot do:

Officials said dispatchers cannot tell callers what road conditions are as they are working inside of a building and cannot see the interstate.

No, dispatchers cannot tell callers if a grocery store has bread and milk.

They also said dispatchers cannot send snowplows to a caller’s home.

What dispatchers can do:

Dispatchers work to get much-needed help to those in emergency situations and are dedicated to helping anyone who calls. However, officials ask that people help them respond to emergencies by keeping 911 lines open for those who need help.

You can see KSP’s Facebook post below:

🚨ALERT🚨 What Dispatcher's Can't Do: ☎️ They cannot tell you what the road conditions are - they are inside a building... Posted by Kentucky State Police on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.