Knox County church giving back to community with dinner giveaway

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A community dinner. Those are three words that St. Paul Baptist Church is using to help community members in Knox County.

“We were wondering and hoping that people would really come, so the word got out and it seems like it’s working,” Reverand Charles Tinsley said. “And this may be something that we continue to do.

The church hosted its first-ever meal giveaway with a menu that included beans, cornbread, chicken tenders, meatloaf, and fried potatoes. The main goal of the event was to give back.

“A lot of people were fortunate to be able to have a meal today,” Minister Ronnie Johnson said.

The idea was not one that came from church leadership, either. Tinsley said this was inspired by members of the church’s youth group.

“A lot of pastors don’t have youth,” Tinsley said. “A lot of people are struggling trying to get youth in and we’re so blessed to have them. They don’t just come every now and then, they’re very active.”

Johnson echoed that sentiment.

“That lets a lot of youth know that they also care as well,” Johnson said.

Tinsley and his wife moved from Harlan County three months ago with one vision in mind.

“That was one of the goals that me and my wife and our church wanted to do,” Tinsley said. “We wanted to be active in the community.”

