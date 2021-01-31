Advertisement

Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office

By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Almost a year into COVID-19 Kentuckians are still struggling to get their unemployment insurance. Including one mother who has never had to file for unemployment before 2020 and her unemployment claim was denied without her knowledge.

“I received a phone call three weeks ago So here we are eight months later before I get a return phone call. She informed me that my claim had been denied because it said that they needed more information. She so she told me three weeks ago when she called me, she said, “well, you should have been eligible for the pandemic unemployment. So at the least, you are owed back pay, She said you should receive a call within two weeks. So now here we are three weeks later, and I was promised a call back within 14 days,” said Misty Hall, unemployed mother.

Hall was able to return to work in June but after her daughter fell ill to COVID in December and her son’s babysitter could no longer watch him, she found herself needing help once again.

Throughout all of her struggles, Hall’s family lost their home.

“So we ended up losing our home, currently living in an RV. Luckily, we found a site that was good enough to let us park on their property. It caused a lot of problems, me and my husband split up for almost five months when everything happened. Um, it was rough,” added Hall.

Another Kentuckian did receive her unemployment in the spring when she was laid off the first time but since being laid off again in October she has been unable to receive her unemployment insurance.

“ I still haven’t got anything and I spoke to a lady the other day on the phone and she said that because I was answering no to all of my COVID questions is the reason why the system is not paying me. Which I do not understand that because if you are laid off and you are eligible for unemployment I thought you could get it no matter what,” said Amiee Duvall, unemployed.

Both women are still waiting on calls back from the unemployment office regarding their claims and if and when they will receive their funds. They have both tried to contact the unemployment office since not hearing back, both were unable to get through to anyone.

