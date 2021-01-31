Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday, reports third weekly decrease in cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,768 new cases and 31 new deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky reported a decrease in cases for the third straight week.

At least 361,124 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,745.

At least 43,380 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate is currently 8.81%.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

