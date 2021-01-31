Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday, reports third weekly decrease in cases

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,768 new cases and 31 new deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky reported a decrease in cases for the third straight week.

At least 361,124 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,745.

At least 43,380 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate is currently 8.81%.

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday, January 31, 2021

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

