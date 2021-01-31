Floyd County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who caused property damage by driving into a carport
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office officials need help in finding a man who is responsible for causing property damage on Saturday.
Officials said the man drove his car into a carport causing it to collapse. It happened around 1:20 p.m., near the 3000 Block on RT 2030 in the Frog Town Community of Printer.
The man left the house in a black-pickup truck.
If you have any information on the man’s identity you are asked to call Floyd County Dispatch at 606-886-6171 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.
