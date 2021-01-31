Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who caused property damage by driving into a carport

Photo Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Photo Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office officials need help in finding a man who is responsible for causing property damage on Saturday.

Officials said the man drove his car into a carport causing it to collapse. It happened around 1:20 p.m., near the 3000 Block on RT 2030 in the Frog Town Community of Printer.

The man left the house in a black-pickup truck.

If you have any information on the man’s identity you are asked to call Floyd County Dispatch at 606-886-6171 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

Deputies need your help identifying the person in the attached picture/video who is responsible for causing property...

Posted by Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Prestonsburg KY on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: WRIL
UPDATE: Head-on crash on Highway 119 in Bell County leaves five with non-life-threatening injuries, road reopens
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, more than 40 deaths
Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter after Nashville bombing interview
Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter
(Credit: Family Photo via Washington Post)
Washington Post reporter with Southeast Kentucky roots dies at 90
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, seven deaths on Friday

Latest News

Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
Kentuckians struggle to receive unemployment
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
KSP: What dispatchers can and cannot do during snowy conditions
Youth members and church officials handed out hot meals to those in need on Saturday.
Knox County church giving back to community with dinner giveaway