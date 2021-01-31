Advertisement

Dolly Parton warns of fake social media accounts pretending to be her

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this...
The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to help fund coronavirus research.(Source: CNN, MODERNA, KMIR)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is warning her fans to beware: Fake social media accounts are posing as the East Tennessee queen.

A post from her official Facebook page said you can be sure it’s really her due to the presence of a blue checkmark.

Dolly Parton will never ask for personal information or money through online social media accounts, the post said.

“It has come to our attention that there are numerous fake accounts pretending to be Dolly on social media. This is her only official Facebook page, which you can differentiate with the blue checkmark. Dolly Parton does not have any other pages and any messages or comments from those pages are fraudulent. She will never ask for personal information or money on any social media platform. Please report any accounts claiming to be Dolly so we can get them taken down to keep this platform safe and fun for all - Team Dolly”

You can see the post and follow Dolly’s only official Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: WRIL
UPDATE: Head-on crash on Highway 119 in Bell County leaves five with non-life-threatening injuries, road reopens
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, more than 40 deaths
Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter after Nashville bombing interview
Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter
(Credit: Family Photo via Washington Post)
Washington Post reporter with Southeast Kentucky roots dies at 90
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, seven deaths on Friday

Latest News

Photo Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who caused property damage by driving into a carport
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
Kentuckians struggle to receive unemployment
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
KSP: What dispatchers can and cannot do during snowy conditions
Youth members and church officials handed out hot meals to those in need on Saturday.
Knox County church giving back to community with dinner giveaway