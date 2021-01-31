Advertisement

Dolly inspired home decorated for Mardi Gras in New Orleans

By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT) - Christy Salomon of Pensacola, Alabama and her family took a day trip to New Orleans, La this weekend to see how fellow New Orleanians were celebrating Mardi Gras amid the pandemic. Salomon said she and her family wanted to get out of the house while still maintaining social distancing.

“We live in Pensacola and wanted a safe day trip to get out of the house. Mardi Gras is huge on the coast and this is the 2nd year everything has been canceled. This year I heard that folks were making their homes “Floats”. The weather was going to be perfect so we decided to drive over and drive around the French Quarter and the Garden district,” Salomon said.

One house that stuck out to Salomon was a Dolly Parton inspired home that was decorated for Mardi Gras. She took to social media showcasing the home, which was decorated with big Dolly cutouts, guitars, music notes and signs in the yard reading “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaciiiiine” as a play off of Dolly’s hit song “Jolene”.

While Salomon is not an East Tennessee native, she and her family spend a lot of time in their Gatlinburg home, where she adds they have spent most of their time during the pandemic.

