Washington Post reporter with Southeast Kentucky roots dies at 90

McAllen, Texas (Washington Post/WYMT) - Maxine Cheshire, a longtime reporter with the Washington Post remembered for uncovering the “Koreagate” influence-peddling scandal and for a public confrontation with Frank Sinatra, died at the age of 90 at her home in McAllen, Texas according to the Washington Post.

Born Maxine Hall on April 5, 1930, she was the daughter of a lawyer representing the mineworkers union in Harlan, her mom worked as his legal assistant.

Ms. Cheshire got her first reporting job at the age of 21 working for the Harlan Daily Enterprise. She would also work for newspapers in Barbourville and Knoxville, Tennessee before joining the Washington Post in 1954.

Despite wanting to cover crime, she was assigned to the “For and About Women” section.

In the early 1960s she wrote about a remodel of the White House and learned that the Kennedys had spent more on furnishings than previously admitted and that many of the antique items were fake.

She won awards in the 1970s after uncovering evidence that a number of officials in the Nixon White House, including the president’s family, had kept millions in foreign gifts. The scandal, involving a purported businessman named ‘Tongsun Park’ ended up implicating everyone from Capitol Hill lawmakers to Korean intelligence services.

Following the second inauguration of President Nixon she was involved in a confrontation with Frank Sinatra, a close friend of then-Vice President Spiro Agnew.

A year earlier she had asked him about whether his mafia ties would “prove embarrassing to the vice president”.

He publicly chastised her outside the Fairfax Hotel in Washington D.C. referring to her as ‘scum’ and a ‘two-dollar broad’ before stuffing two $1 bills in an empty glass before leaving.

She married businessman Jasper Warren, the owner of a Texas oil-drilling company in 1982 and retired before settling down in Houston. Her first marriage to journalist Herbert Cheshire had ended some time before in divorce.

Survivors include four children from her first marriage, Marc Cheshire, Hall Cheshire, Gideon Cheshire and Leigh Wooldridge; and four grandchildren.

