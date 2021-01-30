Warm and wet Sunday, followed by huge temperature swing

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Soggy conditions begin this evening and continue all weekend.

Tonight

This evening we will see a line of showers push through the region. A short rain break will follow with constant overcast conditions.

Tonight, more showers move in. Temperatures will only drop to the mid to upper 30s. Most will see rain; however, slightly cooler spots will begin to see a wintry mix or light snow showers overnight. Higher elevations and some of our northeast counties have a better chance of seeing this transition. It shouldn’t last long as a warm front moves in overnight and warms up temperatures as we head into Sunday.

Extended Forecast

Scatted showers continue throughout the day Sunday. Winds look a little breezy in the morning hours, gusting up to 25-30 MPH at times. The southerly winds will filter warmer air into the region, allowing us to warm up. Even though it will be a soggy day, highs could reach into the low 50s! Overnight temperatures drop around freezing, and we start to see rain transition into snow.

After seeing highs in the 50s Sunday, Monday, temperatures stay below freezing all day! Due to the cold conditions, light snow showers or flurries will fall throughout the day. It is too far out to be sure on totals just yet, but I do think it is safe to say snow lovers will at least get to see a little accumulation. Lows will get into the mid-20s overnight.

A few flurries are possible Tuesday morning with highs only getting into the mid-30s. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-20s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs getting into the mid-40s. Try to enjoy the day while you can, because the dry and sunny conditions don’t last long.

As of now, Thursday morning looks to be dry, but clouds increase in the sky ahead of our next rainmaker that will move in later Thursday into Friday.

This system looks to just be rain as temperatures will be in the 50s by the end of the week. Models have the moisture sticking around through Friday and into the first part of the weekend.

