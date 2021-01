(WYMT) - In Friday’s 84-77 win over South Laurel, Reed Sheppard scored a triple-double with 50 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. Ryan Davidson contributed to the win with 29 points.

Reed Sheppard's 50-point explosion tonight is only fifth from the 13th Region during the 2000's. The all-time members of the 13th Region 50-point club: pic.twitter.com/BZuO6y4jRk — 13th Region History (@13thRegionHist) January 30, 2021

North Laurel moves to 9-0 on the season, the Jaguars host Madison Central on Saturday.

