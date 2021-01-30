Advertisement

Police: Man arrested following high-speed chase in Middlesboro

(Credit: Middlesboro Police Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) -Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department were involved in a chase Friday afternoon after a man refused to pull over during a traffic stop.

Officers attempted to pull over Brian Keith Flanary after he crossed the center line on New Wilson Lane as well as for having ‘excessive’ window tinting.

Flanary instead began to speed up and led officers on a high-speed chase through Middlesboro before eventually jumping out of his car and trying to escape on foot.

He was eventually tased and arrested without further incident.

Flanary was charged on two counts of fleeing, as well as reckless driving, speeding, resisting arrest, and wanton endangerment among other charges.

