Laurel County sheriff reflects on saving child’s life

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On January 21st, Deputy Allen Turner got a call about a child in Corbin that was unresponsive.

“This is one of those moments that training really pays off and it was successful and to this day, to my knowledge, the kids doing good and it’s still alive,” Deputy Sheriff Allen Turner said.

When he arrived at the scene, he performed CPR on the child, resuscitating it back to life.

“I hope that my actions gave the kids a good shot at recovering and I hope everything goes well,” Turner said.

For him, situations like this are uncommon.

“Most of the time it’s exaggerated but when you arrive on scene and you see that the call hasn’t been, and it is as bad as what the call came in. It’s just one of those gut-wrenching moments that nobody wants to experience,” Turner said.

The father is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. His involvement came as a shock to Deputy Turner.

“I thought it was going to be a medical emergency with the child and then later find out that it was because of the actions of the father. It really tore me apart and made me angry and I hope justice is served,” Turner said.

He adds that on the drive to the scene, he was nervous about what was to come.

“We rehearse things as we’re going to calls, we’re playing calls through our head. Rehearsing what we’re going to do when we arrive on scene and I think that helps better prepare us for when we arrive on scene that we can do the job that we need to do,” Turner said.

Turner says the family has thanked him for his services. The child is alive and is being treated at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

