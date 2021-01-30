Advertisement

Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter

Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter after Nashville bombing interview
Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter after Nashville bombing interview(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) -A Kentucky man has been arrested after he made remarks over social media threatening an FBI agent.

According to an arrest affidavit, while investigating the Nashville Christmas Day bombing, the FBI received a tip that James Keith Ray of Henderson County, Kentucky had made concerning comments about AT&T earlier that month.

WTVF reported, in order to determine if Ray had any involvement in the bombing, FBI agents interviewed him at his home and later ruled him out as a suspect of the bombing.

On January 5, the FBI learned that, following the interview, Ray had posted threatening statements toward the agent who interviewed him. In one of the posts, Ray said, “...if you ever step on this property while I am here you are a dead man...”

Ray was arrested on January 7 on the charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, cancels Texas game
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, seven deaths on Friday
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured

Latest News

(Credit: Family Photo via Washington Post)
Washington Post reporter with Southeast Kentucky roots dies at 90
(Credit: Middlesboro Police Department)
Police: Man arrested following high-speed chase in Middlesboro
Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday
Magoffin County Health Department employees have been able to vaccinate more than 500 of their...
Rural counties face vaccine distribution challenges